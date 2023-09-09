Services for Nickie Shryock, 80, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to service time. Shryock died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Nickie Shryock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription