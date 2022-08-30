Juanita Gilbert, 74, passed away on Tuesday. Nita was the widow of the late James D. Gilbert and the mother of Jason and John Gilbert. Services will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friday with visitation preceding at 9:30 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Nita Gilbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription