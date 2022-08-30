Juanita Gilbert, 74, passed away on Tuesday. Nita was the widow of the late James D. Gilbert and the mother of Jason and John Gilbert. Services will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friday with visitation preceding at 9:30 a.m.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Astros ace Verlander placed on IL with calf injury
- New, improved quarterbacks give some Big Ten teams new look
- AFC West: tough division with talented group of QBs
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
- KY Lottery
- Prosecutors rest in R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child porn case
- John Wall says he considered suicide during struggles
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort loses lifelong resident and champion
- Bomb threat forces FCHS to evacuate school property
- You Asked: What business is moving in next to Dick’s Sporting Goods?
- Pat Badgett
- African Americans 'very literally built this town'
- Convicted felon reportedly nabbed with handgun
- Wellness check leads to local man's arrest
- Guest columnist: Bourbon should keep growing in Ky., but we need help
- Scott Slattery
- Mary D. ‘Molly’ Tuttle
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Guest columnist: A simple twist of fate (19)
- Guest columnist: Clearing up misconceptions and setting the record straight (18)
- Fiscal court votes to reject planning commission's recommendation on Duncan Road (13)
- Letter: Negative campaigning leaves bad taste in the mouth (13)
- Letter: A comparison of temps from July 1934 in Cincinnati to July 2022 in Frankfort (12)
- Planning commission hears public comments on proposed text amendment (9)
- Letter: 'Which party will protect you and your rights?' (9)
- Group in Anderson County appeals zone change in circuit court (8)
- Letter: Alaska Western Arctic needs to be protected (8)
- Guest columnist: How our schools benefit from economic development projects (7)
- Guest columnist: It's back to (non-public) school for thousands of students (7)
- Guest columnist: Don't set a negative precedent (7)
- Guest columnist: Fact vs. opinion — 690 Duncan Road (7)
- KCDC president to present regional development strategy to Frankfort/Franklin County (7)
- John Arnett: Time for us to move on (7)
- You Asked: Tell me more about the new transit center/parking garage (6)
- Guest columnist: New policy center offers nonpartisan research, solutions for Ky.'s future (6)
- African Americans 'very literally built this town' (6)
- Editorial: Federal charges a step in righting miscarriage of justice in Taylor's case (5)
- Guest columnist: Should we 'build it and they will come' or attract a workforce first? (5)
- Couple arrested after blood-covered dog is located in dumpster (5)
- Kentucky Distillers Association lobbies for repeal of property tax on distilled spirits (5)
- Guest columnist: Comprehensive change can wait for comprehensive plan completion (5)
- In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event (4)
- Guest columnist: Respecting the gifts of nature (4)
- Bourbon benefit raises more than $1.4 million for flood efforts (4)
- Letter: Legislators should donate session salaries to flood relief (4)
- CARTOON: Bourbon warehouses in Peaks Mill as popular as cow patties (4)
- Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee mulls ways to continue involving the public in decision making (4)
- Guest columnist: Inadequate state funding leaves Ky. teachers with meager raises (4)
- Letter: Preserve Elkhorn Creek for the future (3)
- City commission tables humane society road decision (3)
- Frankfort in the running for Top Adventure Towns Contest (3)
- Information is key to emergency management in Franklin County (3)
- Role models: Women lead in government, law, tourism and activism (3)
- Budding operation: Frankfort man charged in marijuana bust (3)
- Guest columnist: Report focuses on Newport but problems in schools are statewide (3)
- Guest columnist: Drug pricing reform needs to be about saving lives through innovation (3)
- Guest columnist: Recurring opt-in requirements protect public workers (3)
- Letter: SCOTUS is not done messing with Americans (3)
- Guest columnist: Bourbon should keep growing in Ky., but we need help (3)
- Guest columnist: State fair embodies the best of Kentucky (3)
- Local demographics is topic of comprehensive plan advisory committee meeting (3)
- FPB looks into adding electric vehicles to fleet (3)
- PHOTOS: Stuck accelerator causes vehicle to crash into JC Salon (3)
- Kentucky Resources Council lawsuit forces fiscal court to hold off on Duncan Road decision (3)
- Editorial: Funding access road to animal shelter must be a team effort (2)
- Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election (2)
- Editorial: SJ highlighting local female leaders in advance of Women's Equality Celebration (2)
- Judge sides with newspaper in KSU Foundation open records appeal (2)
- Letter: Cite sources when referencing data (2)
- Bourbon community joins forces to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood relief (2)
- Couple charged with abusing 2-year-old (2)
- Franklin County agrees to split cost of abandoned boat removal with Frankfort (2)
- Guest columnist: Bourbon warehouses should be sited away from city, schools, neighborhoods (2)
- Farmdale Sanitation District: Tight budget has led to rate hikes (2)
- Letter: Beware of natural gas bills (2)
- Postmarked with love: Post office workers ensure special message from 5-year-old makes it to local woman (2)
- Beshear: Tourism exceeded expectations in 2021 (2)
- Guest columnist: Judge's opinion in KSU Foundation case a clear victory for open government (2)
- Letter: Remember who our elected leaders are supposed to represent (2)
- Guest columnist: Remembering the 21st century Atticus Finch (2)
- Reported car thief takes vehicle 'just because' (2)
- Kentucky Farm Bureau to host annual country ham breakfast, auction (2)
- Local artist produces sculpture of each U.S. president (2)
- City finance committee meets; discusses increase in insurance premium tax (2)
- Letter: 'Nevermind what the people want' (2)
- Guest columnist: FDA must stay the course and ban Juul (2)
- Guest columnist: Losing everything, what or who is important? (2)
- Guest columnist: Teachers, students and the world around us (2)
- Letter: Thank you, Gov. Beshear (2)
- Franklin County's football team uses lessons learned to defeat Western Hills (2)
- Editorial: Vote for Frankfort in Top Adventure Towns Contest (2)
- PHOTO: First responders called to Meadowview Drive after vehicle nearly hits house (1)
- Role models: Women lead in business and media (1)
- Dr. Scott T. Green (1)
- Letter: 'Taking up for the quiet ones of the land' (1)
- City commission discusses paving projects, park amenities, parking (1)
- Scott reaches finals in USA Mullet Championships (1)
- Wellness check leads to local man's arrest (1)
- Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival brings community together (1)
- Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records (1)
- 11th Spellapalooza ends in first ever tie (1)
- Long-time Franklin County Treasurer set to retire (1)
- Kentucky Supreme Court denies request to block abortion ban (1)
- Guest columnist: The Appalachian tradition — neighbors helping neighbors (1)
- Guest columnist: Generous, giving people abound in Frankfort (1)
- Frankfort man arrested after officers locate ecstacy, marijuana (1)
- Write On: Readers share memories of golden days of their youth (1)
- City's African American Historic Context Report chronicles Frankfort's past (1)
- Franklin County volleyball team stays unbeaten with win over Frankfort (1)
- Guest columnist: Opportunity thrives in Kentucky (1)
- What you should be aware of before moving to NYC (1)
- Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes: Couple finds perfect place to volunteer at L.I.F.E. House (1)
- Stoops defends program, Barnhart addresses Calipari's comments (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.