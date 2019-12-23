Nita Nalley

Nita Gail Jordan Nalley, 77, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family and caregiver.
Nita was the first woman fire inspector for Franklin County and was a surgical assistant at Kings Daughters Hospital. She was a longtime volunteer for St. Vincent De Paul Society and the Frankfort Soup Kitchen. An active member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church since 1973, Nita touched many lives through her work in several ministries, including Eucharistic Minister, Bereavement Team, Youth CCD teacher, and she and Jim were passionate in their involvement with Marriage Encounter for many years attending retreats and mentoring to other married couples.
Nita was preceded in death by her parents, James Jordan and Francis Jordan (Parker) of Columbus, Georgia. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her spouse of 59 years, James E. Nalley, her three daughters, Angela (Jack) Todd, Jefferson, Georgia, Lisa (John) Ramsey, Lexington, Kentucky, Kim (Glenn) Rice, Lees Summit, Missouri, and her son, Michael (Meredith) Nalley, Frankfort, Kentucky; sister, Betty (Bernard) Mantel, Columbus, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris) Hunnicutt, Christopher Todd, Elizabeth (Jared) Vickery, Jeremy Todd, Mary Catherine Todd, Taylor (Tanner) Burton, Justin Hamlett, Kathleen Grace Ramsey, John Michael Ramsey; four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, friends and cherished caregiver, Shelia Anderson.
A celebration of Nita’s life will be at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 27.
Visitation is from 10 am.m to noon with services at noon. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Father Charles Howell will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jack Todd, John Ramsey, Glenn Rice, Christopher Todd, Jeremy Todd, Justin Hamlett and John Michael Ramsey.
The family request that donations be made in Nita’s honor to Hospice Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601, and St. Vincent De Paul Society, 315 Wallace Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may share memories and condolences at www.rogersfrankfort.com.