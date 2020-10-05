VERSAILLES — A memorial service for Noel B. Graham, 81, husband of Julia Graham, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Truth Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Graham died Tuesday, Sept. 29.

To plant a tree in memory of Noel Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription