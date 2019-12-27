Nola Carr Reed, 84, widow of James “Mickey” Reed, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home in Midway, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1935, in Fayette County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mary W. Carr.
She was an original member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her brother, Tinnie Gibson Carr.
Nola is survived by her children, Lola Jane Durbin, Robin Reed (Frank Marcum), James Rickey (Cindy) Reed; sister, Betty Jane Rose; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services were conducted Friday, Dec. 27, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations are suggested to Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, 480 Duckers Road, Midway, KY 40347 or Brain Injury Association of America-KY, 3101 Thousand Oaks Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.
