LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Nola Mae Brown, 88, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Saffell House Funeral Home. A private family graveside will be held on Friday. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Brown died Wednesday. 

