Nora Margaret Carter, age 97, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Palmyra Healthcare. She was born on May 30, 1922, in Shelby County, Kentucky, to John and Flossie Thornton Brown.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband John Carter and three siblings.
Nora is survived by her son, James (Sue) Eastman Jr.; grandchildren, Sandy Davis, Elana Bickel and James Eastman III; 12 great-grandchildren; and niece, Pamela Moore.
