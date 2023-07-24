A memorial visitation for Nora Margaret Johnson, 79, of Salvisa, will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Saffell House Funeral Home. She died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Nora Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

