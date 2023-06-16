Norb Ryan, 76, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The husband of Barbara Augustyn Ryan, Norb was born October 8, 1946, to the late Patrick and Adele Rohr Ryan in East Cleveland, Ohio.  

Ryan, Norb pic.jpg

Norb Ryan

Norb was a legendary, lifelong advocate for people with disabilities, helping thousands through his work at Cardinal Hill, Child Development Center of the Bluegrass and Human Development Institute, and through countless presentations to groups across the country. As Kentucky State ADA Coordinator, he was relentless in his work to ensure accessibility and equality in every space, from state parks and libraries to airports and voting booths. His long list of awards and honors includes induction to the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription