No services for Norma Jean Covey Hays, 82, wife of the late Jackie Lee Hays, are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Hays died Friday, Feb. 10.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Hays as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

