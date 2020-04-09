Norma Lemon.jpg

Norma Jean “Jeannie” Gould Lemon

Norma Jean “Jeannie” Gould Lemon, 93, widow of Andrew Jackson Lemon, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born in Moundsville, West Virginia, on April 7, 1927, to the late George and Olive Williams Gould. Jeannie was a member of South Frankfort Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Alan) Dillahunty, Houston, Texas, Holly (Rob) Batterton, New Braunels, Texas, and Susan (Rob) Moore, Frankfort; and her grandchildren, Andrew Dillahunty, Alex Dillahunty, Brian (Caleigh) Moore, Katie (Truitt) Donnelly, Hailey (Derek) Gaskamp, Abby Batterton and Max Batterton; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Klonsick, California; and her brother, Jack (Jackie) Gould.

Services will be private at this time with a Celebration of Life to be determined in the future. Burial will be held at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.

Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Gould Lemon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription