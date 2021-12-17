Services for Norma Jean Littrell Cornish, 83, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Cornish died Thursday.

 

