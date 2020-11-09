Norma Parrish photo.jpg

Norma “Kay” Parrish

Norma “Kay” Mers Parrish, age 79, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Services will be held at Peaks Mill Christian Church on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ronnie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Peaks Mill Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, and at Peaks Mill Christian Church from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. 

Mrs. Parrish was born in Bourbon County, Kentucky, on June 24, 1941, to the late Raymond Borders and Lorene Varner Mers. She retired after serving a total of 31 years in the education field, spending three years teaching in Bourbon County and 28 years at Peaks Mill School.

Mrs. Parrish was a member of the Rose Rebecca Lodge No. 7 in Paris, Kentucky, the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and the Franklin County Retired Teachers Association. She was also a member of Peaks Mill Christian Church. Mrs. Parrish loved her family and all of her students dearly. 

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Murray Parrish Sr.; stepsons, Robert M. Parrish Jr. (Kathy) and Ronald Scott Parrish (Melinda); grandchildren, Samantha Parrish, Michael Parrish, Joshua Parrish, Logan Parrish, Brian McDonald and Samantha Sizemore; and by great-grandchildren, Landen Parrish, Ryan Blankenship, Micah Constable, Jonah Parrish, Kayson Parrish, Jolee Ford, Brandon Ford, Zander McCarthy, Amylia Sizemore, Jacob Sizemore and Leeanna Sizemore. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Ricky Parrish. 

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Peaks Mill Christian Church Cemetery Fund. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

