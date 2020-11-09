Norma “Kay” Parrish

Norma “Kay” Mers Parrish, age 79, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Services will be held at Peaks Mill Christian Church on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ronnie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Peaks Mill Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, and at Peaks Mill Christian Church from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Mrs. Parrish was born in Bourbon County, Kentucky, on June 24, 1941, to the late Raymond Borders and Lorene Varner Mers. She retired after serving a total of 31 years in the education field, spending three years teaching in Bourbon County and 28 years at Peaks Mill School.
Mrs. Parrish was a member of the Rose Rebecca Lodge No. 7 in Paris, Kentucky, the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and the Franklin County Retired Teachers Association. She was also a member of Peaks Mill Christian Church. Mrs. Parrish loved her family and all of her students dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Murray Parrish Sr.; stepsons, Robert M. Parrish Jr. (Kathy) and Ronald Scott Parrish (Melinda); grandchildren, Samantha Parrish, Michael Parrish, Joshua Parrish, Logan Parrish, Brian McDonald and Samantha Sizemore; and by great-grandchildren, Landen Parrish, Ryan Blankenship, Micah Constable, Jonah Parrish, Kayson Parrish, Jolee Ford, Brandon Ford, Zander McCarthy, Amylia Sizemore, Jacob Sizemore and Leeanna Sizemore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Ricky Parrish.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Peaks Mill Christian Church Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.