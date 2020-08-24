Arrangements for Norma Lee Saunders, 85, of Anchorage, are under the direction of LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Saunders died Saturday at her home. Condolences may be expressed at ljtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Saunders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription