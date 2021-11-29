Norma M. Adams, 93, of Frankfort, passed away from this earth to join with her parents, Robert and Elsie McKee.

Born in Michigan, she subsequently lived in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida and Kentucky.

An astute business woman, she worked as a book keeper, a shopping center manager, an apartment manager and eventually opened her own women's clothing store (Valerie Anne Fashions). 

She was a member of the State Police Auxiliary, Toastmistress Club and Professional Business Women's Association

Three children survive, Robert Adams Sr. (Maryann) of New Jersey, Amy Tyler (Tim) of North Carolina and Valerie "Dusty" Nelson (Butch, deceased) of Frankfort, KY; grandchildren include, Erin and Molly Tyler of North Carolina, Dawn Swale (Anthony) of New Jersey, Diana Hoch (Ed) of New Jersey and Robert Adams Jr. of New Jersey; and eight great-grandchildren.

As per her wishes, she will be buried in Ontario, Canada, with her parents. A service will be held at a later date.

