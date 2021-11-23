Norma Miller

Norma Jean Greenup Miller, age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Rayborn officiating. Private committal services will follow. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Mrs. Miller was born in Versailles, Kentucky, on February 1, 1933, to the late George Wallace Greenup and Mabel Dennison Greenup. She retired from Kentucky State Government after serving many years as an Executive Secretary in the both the Kentucky Governor’s and Lieutenant Governor’s Offices.

She attended Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and later, Immanuel Baptist Church. Mrs. Miller enjoyed time spent traveling alongside her husband, Pat. In her spare time, she loved being with her “Golden Girls” group, making fond memories at luncheons, Keeneland trips and afternoon teas.

She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Rabe Plumlee and Jeane Rabe Cox; granddaughter, Elizabeth R. Plumlee; great-grandchildren, Brody and Brooke Plumlee-McKinney; and step-children, Pat Miller (Janelle), Joe Miller (Teresa), Bart Miller (Becky), and Jenny Jones (Larry). She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Pat Newman Miller; daughter, Allison G. Rabe; and siblings, Mary Lou Freedman, Cynthia Alcorn, and George Wallace “Bud” Greenup.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

