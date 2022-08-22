Services for Norman Clifford Toles, 83, husband of Dorothy Lee Toles, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Toles died Saturday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Norman Toles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

