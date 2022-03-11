Norman Dale Criswell, 92, husband of the late Jean Carol Fryman Criswell, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Magnolia Springs Lexington.

criswell obit.jpeg

Norman Criswell

Born November 6, 1929, in Pendleton County to the late Milton D. & Zillah Rogan Criswell, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a retired employee of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet — where he worked for 42 years, was an Honorable Kentucky Colonel, a member of Curry United Methodist Church and faithfully attended First United Methodist Church of Frankfort.

Surviving are his two children, Steven (Karen) Criswell and Sharon Criswell (Richard) Moloney; three grandchildren, Zachary (Lindsay) Criswell, Jordan (Whitney) Criswell and Samantha Criswell; and four great-grandchildren, Celia, Olivia, Rowen and Gwendolyn Criswell.

Also preceding him in death were two siblings, Marjorie Criswell Marsh and Floyd Criswell.

Services will be noon Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home in Cynthiana by Rev. Jackson Brewer with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. A reception will be held at Ashford Acres following the burial.

Casketbearers will be Todd Childers, Jordan Criswell, Samantha Criswell, Zachary Criswell, Doug Louderback and Alan Marsh.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Frankfort Building Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association. 

Condolences and video tribute are available at www.drakefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Norman Criswell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription