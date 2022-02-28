Norman Earl Rearden, age 83, passed away at home on February 25, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Chaplain Adam Staniford officiating. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by the VFW Post 4075.

Norman was born in Frankfort on February 21,1939, to the late Albert and Hazel Hatchell Rearden. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from Genuine Auto Parts after working many years as a machinist. He had a special love for bird-feeding, German Shepherds, the University of Kentucky, and chocolate.

He is survived by his daughter, Beth Rearden and by special nieces, Ann Cheek (William), Leah Williams, and Susan Williams. He was also blessed with several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Nell Penn Rearden and sister, Algean Rearden York Miller.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful caregivers and friends for the compassion and support shown.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Buckley Wildlife Sanctuary to feed the birds, www.lifeadventurecenter.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

