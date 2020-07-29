Caudle Pic.jpg

Norman Shirley Caudle

Norman Shirley Caudle, 94, widower of Patricia Caudle, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A native of Woodford County, he was born on April 21, 1926, to the late George Washington and Lyda Watts Caudle.

He retired from Jim Beam Distillery as a Shipping Manager.

He is survived by his children, Rick (Wilda) Caudle, Midway, Mike “Goose” (Carrie) Caudle, Frankfort, Pam (Mark Kriel) Graves, Frankfort, and Lori (James) Driver, Frankfort; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. James Driver will be officiating.

Serving as casketbearers will be Brian Graves, Eric Caudle, Matt Stiles, Kevin Stiles, Ryan Staples, Megan Cohorn and Leann Slugantz. Norman’s great-grandchildren will be serving as honorary casketbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Millville Christian Church or Hospice of the Bluegrass. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements.

