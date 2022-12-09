Funeral services for Norman Wayne “Bubby” Moore, 79, will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Mike Napier will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service. Norman passed away December 8, 2022.

Norman was born in Frankfort to Norman Reynolds Moore and Frances Katherine Lewis Moore.  He attended Bridgeport School and was a member of Choateville Christian Church. Norman was employed by C.C. Moore and Co. before opening and operating Moore’s Body Shop and Moore’s Motorcycle Shop for 58 years.

