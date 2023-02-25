Norvin Glenn Heightchew, age 79, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. David Wotier officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.

Glenn Heightchew.jpg

Glenn Heightchew

Norvin Glenn Heightchew was born on September 1, 1943, in Gratz, Kentucky, to Leonard Heightchew and Ada Rucker Heightchew. He retired from Certified Tool where he worked as a supervisor. Norvin formally worked at General Electric where he was employed for 24 years as a controlman. Mr. Heightchew was a member of Gratz Baptist Church.

