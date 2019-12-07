LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Obed Earl Drury, 55, will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. service. Drury died Friday in Spencer County.

To plant a tree in memory of Obed Drury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

