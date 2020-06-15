VERSAILLES — A graveside service for Odis Owens, 68, husband of Patricia Flora Owens, will be 3 p.m. Friday at Rose Crest Cemetery. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Owens died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Odis Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

