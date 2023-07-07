On July 1, 2023, the world became a little less bright when Ola Belle Luttrell Howard, 94, earned her angel wings.

Ola was born on January 15, 1929, to Bryant and Rena Luttrell in Frankfort, Kentucky. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Robert Z. Howard. After 30 years of service, she retired from Kentucky State Government.

Howard.jpeg

Ola Belle Luttrell Howard

