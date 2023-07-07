On July 1, 2023, the world became a little less bright when Ola Belle Luttrell Howard, 94, earned her angel wings.
Ola was born on January 15, 1929, to Bryant and Rena Luttrell in Frankfort, Kentucky. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Robert Z. Howard. After 30 years of service, she retired from Kentucky State Government.
After retirement, her and Robert spent many winters in their home in Largo, Florida. Ola was an avid card player, loved her Saturday morning yard sales, and fishing. Miss Ola also enjoyed playing Bingo with the wonderful people at Ashwood. Her positive outlook and faith allowed her to overcome cancer and many other health-related challenges. Above everything, Ola loved the Lord and her family.
Ola was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years; her son, Wayne Howard; sisters, Margaret Murray and Agnes Farney; and great-grandsons, Clay Goins Jr. and Jonathan Thomas.
Ola is survived by her children, Donna (Dennis) Floyd, Bonnie Howard (daughter-in-law), Bill (Robin) Howard, Ron (Lica) Howard and Kevin (Michele) Howard. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, Greg (Tammy) Howard, Becky (Ed) Sisco, Tammy Goins, Candi (Preston) Staude, Gretchen (Jason) Crothers, Jennifer (Derrick) Hill, Stephanie McGuire, Heather (Russell) Jolly, Kristi (Brad) Holt, Bryan Floyd, Sara Floyd, Katie (Josh) Hicks, Zach (Kat) McCain, Hannah (Josiah) Karsner, Kayla (Dustin) Ford and Kourtney Howard. She was further blessed with 41 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Ola is also survived by her brother, JW (Marlene) Luttrell; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ola was a member of Faith Baptist Church and a resident at Ashwood Place. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home from 3-6 p.m. Visitation will also be on Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m. and funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home. Everett Hawkins, Josh Rayborn, Howard Wilson and David Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The pallbearers will be Greg Howard, Bryan Floyd, Derrick Hill, Preston Staude, Brad Holt and Dustin Ford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Care Navigators or Faith Baptist Church. https://www.bgcarenav.org.
