Olena Mashkovska Oliver, age 64, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. A native of Odessa, Ukraine, Olena met and married her husband Randy in 2010 and lived in Frankfort throughout their marriage.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her twin sister, her niece and her husband, and their two sons.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and her remains transported to her family in Ukraine for burial.

