Oma J. Harper Brawner, 100, widow of Stephen S. Brawner, passed away on Tuesday, March 03, 2020. She was born in Elmville, Kentucky, on Feb. 1, 1920, to the late Orlie J. and Susie Barker Whitton.
She retired as a seamstress from Union Underwear and was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. Oma was a lifetime member of VFW 4075 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the Senior Citizens, Flying Solos and Young at Heart.
She is survived by her children, Donna S. (John) Penrose, Maysville, Brenda Harper (Donald) Williamson, Arizona, Roy S. Brawner, Frankfort, and Samuel T. (Peggy) Brawner, Georgetown; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott Harper.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Bro. Glenn Redmon will be officiating.
Serving as casketbearers will be J.B. Penrose, Stephen Penrose, Troy Harper, Stephen Harper, Michael Harper and David Wingate.
Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
