Services for Oma J. Harper Brawner, 100, widow of Stephen S. Brawner, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Brawner died Tuesday.

