VERSAILLES — A graveside service for Opal Ethington, 99, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Versailles Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Ricardo’s in Versailles. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Ethington died July 5. 

