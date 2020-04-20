Ms. Opal Fay Gross Hagy passed away Thursday morning, April 16, at home surrounded by loved ones, four months shy of her 93rd birthday. Following a healthy life, she was diagnosed with uterine cancer in the spring of 2019.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1927, in Russell County, Kentucky, to the late Frank Ernest and Bessie Ellen Lawless Gross and was preceded in death by all her brothers and sisters, Norman Gross, Ernest Gross, Lila Pulliam, Bea Pulliam, Jewel Hodson and Pearl Gross who passed away in childhood.
She was also preceded in death by her ex-husband and father of her children, John M. Hagy Sr.
Ms. Hagy resided in Frankfort her entire life and will be best remembered by many as a seamstress at the old Union Underwear off Holmes Street, cafeteria manager/cook at the Kentucky State Police Academy and her final position prior to retirement, cashier at Second Street School.
She was a member of her beloved Memorial Baptist Church, which she attended regularly until the last few months of her life. Ms. Hagy also attended Wednesday morning bible study class with her special group of friends.
Ms. Hagy is survived by her children whom she loved with all her heart, John M. Hagy Jr. (Deirdre Webb) of Ballyvaughn County, Clare Ireland, Deborah L. (Danny) Hollis of Waddy, and Susan H. (Scott) Bryan, of Frankfort.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kimberly Hagy, Daniel Hollis, Michael (Kim) Bryan and Jonathan (Bethany) Bryan; her great-grandchildren, Marcus Dylan Hollis, Summer Hollis, Aspen Hollis, Jackson Ty Bryan, Kaylin Taylor Bryan, Aiden Bradley Bryan, Stanton Michael Bryan, Beckett Louis Bryan and Leland and Felicity Thompson. She was also blessed with and survived by a great-great-grandchild, Violet Hollis.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 130 Holmes St., Frankfort, KY 40601 or Bluegrass Care Navigators (formerly Hospice), 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
The family wishes to thank her hospice team so very much for making these final few months as comfortable and pain free as possible. A special thanks to her gynecological oncologist, Dr. Holly Gallion, at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center, who treated her with compassion and understanding.
Due to COVID-19, a private burial will be conducted at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, in Frankfort is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
