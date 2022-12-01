Opal Irene Vance, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.  Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tom Troth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.

Opal Vance pic.jpg

Opal Vance

Mrs. Vance was born on August 3, 1931, to the late Nathan McDaniel and Eliza Cotton McDaniel. She retired from the Franklin County School System. She was an active member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church.

