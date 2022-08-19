Opal Mae Wise Tillett’s prayers were answered when her Heavenly Father took her to heaven on August 18, 2022. She was the widow of Merritt B. Tillett. A native of Frankfort, she was born on March 26, 1922, to the late Willie Wise and Evie Barker Wise. She was a member of Elevate Assembly of God Church.

Opal Wise Tillett.jpeg

Opal Wise Tillett

Opal was a great Christian Mother and Grandmother. She taught her children to serve God. She was a Sunday School teacher, church pianist, and did whatever was needed. 

