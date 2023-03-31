Funeral services for Oran Lee Faris, 92, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Keith Felton will be officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. He passed away at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born July 28, 1930, to the late Nola “Nana” Root Faris and Ernest “Daddo” Faris.

Faris_edited.jpeg

Oran Lee Faris

Oran graduated from Bedford High School in June of 1948 and went on to graduate from Georgetown College in June 1954, then graduated from Ohio University in June of 1956. He retired from the Kentucky Department of Highways, Division of Operations in May 1997. He married the love of his life, Laura H. Faris on December 21, 1954. Oran was a member of First Baptist Church in Frankfort.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription