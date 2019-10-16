Orville C. LeMay, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Todd Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Mr. LeMay was born in Henry County, on Nov. 19, 1930, to the late James H. and Etta Harrod LeMay. He retired as a mechanic after serving many years working at Fruit of the Loom and Walmart. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Fannie Mae Roberts LeMay; sons, Jason Woolums, Richard LeMay, Arnold LeMay and Jason LeMay; and 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings.
Serving as pallbearers will be Adam LeMay, Ben LeMay, John LeMay, Austin LeMay and Andrew LeMay.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.