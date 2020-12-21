Graveside services for Otto Wainscott, 92, Frankfort, will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens where military honors will be performed by VFW Post #4075. Tom Troth will officiate. He died Sunday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Otto owned the State Farm Insurance Agency in Frankfort and served in the United States Army. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Hiram Lodge #4, Civitan Club and a Kentucky Colonel.
He was the son of Margaret Cays and Yoder Wainscott and was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy B. Wainscott; brothers, John L. and Robert Allen Wainscott.
Survivors include his children, Linda Diane (Kevin) Orther, Frankfort, Philip (Jackie) Wainscott, Harrodsburg, Janet Faye Wainscott, Frankfort, Cheryl Marie McGregor, Washington and Benita (Ronnie) Anglin Frankfort; siblings, Adrian Wainscott, Roy Wainscott and Hazel Mitchell; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the services.
