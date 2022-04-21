LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Pam Moffett, 74, wife of James Cole Moffett, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday. Moffett died Tuesday.

