Pamela Elizabeth Drinkard

Pamela Elizabeth Metts Drinkard, 62, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Private services will be held with Pastor Anthony Nelson officiating.
Mrs. Drinkard was born in Frankfort, on Nov. 15, 1958, to the late Joseph Barr Metts and Katherine Louise Shy Metts. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She also loved caring for her dogs and cat. A sentimental woman, Mrs. Drinkard collected cat and duck figurines as well as every card anyone had ever sent her. She was also known as an avid University of Kentucky fan.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Lynn Drinkard; children, Joey W. Drinkard, Teresa J. Drinkard and J. Wesley Drinkard (Jennifer); siblings, Barry Metts and Sharon Martin; grandchildren, Hunter, Brayden, CJ, Dakoda, Andrew and Khloe.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
