Pamela Games

Pamela Sue Tillett Games, 73, was born in Frankfort, KY, on May 18, 1947, and died surrounded by family at home in Barefoot Bay, FL, on June 14, 2020.

Pam formerly worked for First Federal Saving & Loan in Frankfort, KY, and Kentucky Utilities in Shelbyville & Lawrenceburg, KY. She was known for her infectious smile and love for crafts.

Pam was the beloved mother of Michele Games of Barefoot Bay, FL, David Games (Gretchen) of Frankfort KY, and Sheri Games Newsome (Martin) of Georgetown IN. She had 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her father, Merritt B. Tillett.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Pamela Tillett Games and William David Games, Jr. on July 31, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Park Hancock Pavilion, 112 Park Ave. (US 460), Frankfort, KY. All family and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare (Hospice) of Brevard County, FL, https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E232399&id=1 or to the Barefoot Bay Church Food Pantry, 303 Barefoot Blvd, Barefoot Bay, FL 32976.

