Pamela J. Avery

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Pamela Jean Taylor Avery, age 66, passed away at home on Monday, July 20, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. service time on Friday. 

Mrs. Avery was born in Frankfort on March 20, 1954, to the late Wandell Taylor and Alene True Montgomery Boler. She retired from Frankfort Independent Schools System. Mrs. Avery was a godly woman who enjoyed attending church. She was an avid shopper and bingo player during her spare time. Most of all, she loved her family and is very dear and loved by them. 

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Andre (Pierre); grandchildren, Caitlin Russell, Tristin Andrew and Madison Andre; great-granddaughter, Marianna Martin; and by three siblings. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William P. “Sarge” Avery; son, Charles Jeffrey Gravitt; and by four siblings.  

Serving as pallbearers will be Pierre Andre, James Goins, Charles Parker, Eddie Hortenbury, Doug Taylor and David Avery. Honorary pallbearer will be Tony Thompson. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Alive Hospice Care, www.alivehospice.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

