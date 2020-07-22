Pamela J. Avery

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Pamela Jean Taylor Avery, age 66, passed away at home on Monday, July 20, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. service time on Friday.
Mrs. Avery was born in Frankfort on March 20, 1954, to the late Wandell Taylor and Alene True Montgomery Boler. She retired from Frankfort Independent Schools System. Mrs. Avery was a godly woman who enjoyed attending church. She was an avid shopper and bingo player during her spare time. Most of all, she loved her family and is very dear and loved by them.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Andre (Pierre); grandchildren, Caitlin Russell, Tristin Andrew and Madison Andre; great-granddaughter, Marianna Martin; and by three siblings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William P. “Sarge” Avery; son, Charles Jeffrey Gravitt; and by four siblings.
Serving as pallbearers will be Pierre Andre, James Goins, Charles Parker, Eddie Hortenbury, Doug Taylor and David Avery. Honorary pallbearer will be Tony Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Alive Hospice Care, www.alivehospice.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.