Service for Pamela Jean Carrier Pearl, 49, wife of Jason Pearl, will be noon Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Pearl died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Pearl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

