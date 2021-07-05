Graveside services for Pamela Kay Thurman, 62, of Richmond, will be held noon Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rev. Daniel Koehn will officiate.

Pamela was born in Muncie, IN, on April 4, 1959, to Elsie Ford Thurman and Maurice Thurman who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her aunt, Marlene Jasper of Frankfort.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

