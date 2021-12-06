LAWRENCEBURG — Pamela Sue Harris, 71, Lawrenceburg, a native of Anderson, Indiana, was a receptionist for Medical Heights Surgery Center and member of Ballard Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg.

Survivors include her husband, James L. Harris; daughters, Tamara Stamp, Lexington, Joy (Erik) Mitchell, Cincinnati; sons, LaVar Coleman, Wilmore and James R. (Mariette) Harris.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Private services are planned.

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

