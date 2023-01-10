Pamela Sue Turner, 62, passed away on January 7, 2023. Born in California on June 4, 1960, Pamela was the daughter of the late R.V. and Rosa Lee Woodrum Turner.

She is survived by her sister, Marie Turner; brother-in-law, James Giles; several nieces and nephews; and a very special great-niece, Christina Turner.

Service information

Jan 12
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 12, 2023
2:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel
3250 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
