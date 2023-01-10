Pamela Turner Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pamela Sue Turner, 62, passed away on January 7, 2023. Born in California on June 4, 1960, Pamela was the daughter of the late R.V. and Rosa Lee Woodrum Turner.She is survived by her sister, Marie Turner; brother-in-law, James Giles; several nieces and nephews; and a very special great-niece, Christina Turner.A service will be held in the chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 12.Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home and an online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com. To send flowers to the family of Pamela Turner, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Jan 12 Graveside Service Thursday, January 12, 2023 2:00PM Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel 3250 Versailles Road Frankfort, KY 40601 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins. Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow: Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited. Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules. Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics. Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one. No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary. No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited. Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance. No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions. If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information. No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Today's e-Edition The State Journal The State Journal Latest Local News Yedlin, Zimmerman praise embattled US coach Berhalter Lawyer: Scammed clients get new shot at disability benefits Surprising Clemson, Pitt starting fast in topsy-turvy ACC Boston's Trevor Story to miss time after elbow surgery AP source: Panthers request interviews with 4 coordinators Column: Morikawa the latest case study in a bizarre collapse Georgia's Bennett an underdog again in NFL's QB draft class Bears GM Poles expects Fields to be starting QB next season More Local News > Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWarfield brings signature tastes to Frankfort: Chicks Wings Express serving up hot, fresh foodFPD: Local woman opened loans in daughter's nameHeavy rains cause roads to flood in western Franklin CountyBill HaydenKentucky Gentleman Cigar Co. starts new chapter downtown with the debut of Cap City Cigar BarCracking the case: Local man charged after altercation over cocaineShane Thomas JohnsonFrankfort man charged after allegedly fleeing policeBolling pleads guilty to 2019 killing of Frankfort man and dogKSP traffic stop yields large drug bust Images Videos CommentedCity leaders discuss Broadway bridge project, transit center art installation (12)Guest columnist: Increased importance on facts, truth of history needed (11)You Asked: What could a single-use plastic bag surcharge mean for you? (7)'This game may have saved my life' (7)John Arnett: Crystal balls and pool water (6)Letter: 'Lawmakers should not approve any new tax cuts in the 2023 General Assembly' (5)Guest columnist: Naughty to nice: A gift idea for UofL (5)Ordinance changes adopted for new year; new commissioners sworn in (5)Letter: 'Pursue dialogue that is always informed by facts' (5)Guest columnist: Christmas gifts for Kentucky’s political elite (4)Frankfort man charged with sexual abuse (4)Guest columnist: Time to stop illegal gambling machines in Ky. (4)Local man arrested on drug charges after reportedly speeding on Versailles Road (4)Guest columnist: A stable home (4)Frankfort man allegedly confesses to biting a two-year-old (4)House bills to watch this session (4)Guest columnist: GOP plans to eliminate taxes on wealthy, increase sales tax (4)Fister named Vice Chair of House Agriculture Committee (3)Guest columnist: Bias against charter schools requires independent authorizers (3)Guest columnist: Commonwealth getting stronger due to free-market policies, not gubernatorial politics (3)Sheriff and staff brief the fiscal court on FCSO operations for 2023 (3)Frankfort woman charged after shooting gun in air (3)Frankfort earns honorable mention as bicycle friendly community (3)County agrees to collaborate with KSU, YMCA, Frankfort on Exum Center renovation (3)Guest columnist: Overturning school choice puts Ky. outside mainstream (3)Fiscal court to meet every two weeks (3)Guest columnist: Preserving our path home on Elkhorn Creek (based on a true story) (3)CARTOON: Gift return (3)Wells looks back on a career of teaching, service (3)FPD charge Louisville man with strangulation, dating violence (3)Incoming judge-executive is excited to kick-off new administration (3)Guest columnist: Governor's message one year after western Ky. tornadoes (2)Frankfort takes flight with installation of newest public art project (2)What to Expect from New Aggressive IRS Enforcement Rules in 2023 (2)Judge-executive urges Franklin County residents to stay put during storm (2)CARTOON: Up in smoke (2)CARTOON: Not much in my bag (2)Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos (2)Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down school choice provisions (2)Emergency Community Food Pantry to expand property after purchase from county (2)Editorial: Representative looks to turn tragedy into triumph with legislation (2)WesBanco Student of the Week: Hearn's Sanderson starts anti-bullying club (2)Guest columnists: More affordable housing needed in Ky. to spur economic growth, jobs (2)Guest columnist: Beshear no longer an underdog, but he's not a favorite (2)Bender's work in invasive species management earns her a spot in Hall of Fame (2)Guest columnist: Light and strength for Christmas (2)Local, state leaders urge progress on Broadway Bridge (2)Guest columnist: Call on McConnell to stop the steal of local news (2)Fister tapped to serve on committees (2)CARTOONS: Best of Boileau 2022 (2)PHOTO: Ice break (2)KSP traffic stop yields large drug bust (2)Guest columnist: A path for clear, balanced beverage options (2)Graham named Minority Floor Leader (2)Editorial: Drive sober or get pulled over this holiday season (1)VIDEO: Frankfort Christmas Parade & Capitol tree lighting — Dec. 10, 2022 (1)Editorial: More polling locations could benefit county voters (1)Do you agree with the state transient room tax, which now also applies to VRBOs and AirBnB properties, as well as RV parks and campsites? (1)Editorial: 'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus' (1)CARTOON: The real meaning of Christmas (1)Kentucky State students earn top rankings for scientific research presentations (1)Police, fire blotter (Dec. 22-26) (1)Guest columnist: Ky. leads Mississippi in open meetings law race to the bottom (1)As legal pot grows, more kids sickened by edibles at home (1)One headlight: Police find suspected meth during traffic stop (1)Guest columnist: FPB board, employees had busy 2022 (1)Editorial: Ky. joins coalition to crack down on text message scams (1)Editorial: Prepare for winter weather ahead of time (1)Kellie Sebastian: 2022 served as big year for the Franklin County Farmers Market (1)Traditional Bank Fall Athlete of the Year: Franklin County's Ledford makes his mark as top defender (1)States target transgender health care in first bills of 2023 (1)KSP identifies body found in Owen County in 1988 (1)PHOTOS: Best State Journal photos of 2022 (1)Kentucky State Board of Regents approves personal service contract with Sodexo (1)Editorial: Graham makes history as first Black caucus leader (1)Guest columnist: A fan witnesses the risk of sports (1)Editorial: Evolution of public art conversation a proof of progress (1)FPD: Local woman opened loans in daughter's name (1)Write on: Two out of three (1)CDC says most of Ky. has medium risk of COVID-19 transmission; flu rates remain high; Beshear urges vaccinations and boosters (1)Guest columnist: The annual Giblet Awards, part two (1)Rick Sparks: Finding his niche (1)Frankfort commercial real estate firm denies any wrongdoing in dealings with KPPA (1)Buffalo Trace rolls out 8 millionth barrel (1)Top 10 stories of 2022: Nos. 5-1 (1)Kentucky softball signee Peyton Plotts wants to be role model for young girls (1)Teacher shot by 6-year-old known as devoted to students (1)Survey: Religiously, Congress doesn't reflect America (1)Beshear's medical cannabis order takes effect, but access for most isn't easy; prospect of legislative action remains unclear (1)CARTOON: Can I get a bow? (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.