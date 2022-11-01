Our Sweet Mother, Mrs. Pari Lee Miller Johnson, 86, widow of Jimmie H. Johnson, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the U.K. Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.
Mrs. Johnson the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Mattie Rooney Miller, was born in Richmond on December 21, 1935. Pari Lee was a 1954 graduate of Madison High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. She was a member of The First Baptist Church. In addition to church and Sunday School, she especially enjoyed traveling with the Youth Choir in years past.
As a young woman, she was employed with the Richmond Chamber of Commerce in the Glyndon Hotel. Later in life she became Richmond’s “Welcome Wagon” Hostess and always enjoyed meeting new people. Pari Lee also made lifelong friends through her involvement with the Madison County Homemakers and the Madison County Democratic Women’s Club.
With great pride, her latest employment was in the office of her son’s dental practice in Irvine, Kentucky. Throughout her life, her main focus was her family. She loved taking family trips and especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Jina Greathouse, of Frankfort, and Leslie Klenke (Tom), of Richmond; and her son, Dr. Jimmie Johnson (Kay Lotz), of Richmond; her grandchildren, Kate Greathouse, Megan Greathouse, Jacob Klenke and Eli Klenke; as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Louise Fortney, Dorothy Hall and Addie Griffith; and two brothers, Bill Miller and Gilbert Miller.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers are Tom Klenke, Dr. Jimmie Johnson, Jacob Klenke, Eli Klenke, J.P. Miller and Mike Miller. www.cpcfh.com
