Our Sweet Mother, Mrs. Pari Lee Miller Johnson, 86, widow of Jimmie H. Johnson, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the U.K. Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.

Pari Lee Miller Johnson

Mrs. Johnson the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Mattie Rooney Miller, was born in Richmond on December 21, 1935. Pari Lee was a 1954 graduate of Madison High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. She was a member of The First Baptist Church. In addition to church and Sunday School, she especially enjoyed traveling with the Youth Choir in years past.

Service information

Nov 4
Visitation
Friday, November 4, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home
328 W. Main St
Richmond, KY 40475
Nov 5
Service
Saturday, November 5, 2022
11:00AM
Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home
328 W. Main St
Richmond, KY 40475
