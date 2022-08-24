Patricia “Pat” McClure Phythian Badgett, 83, widow of Jack Badgett, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. A native of Frankfort, she was born on October 4, 1939, to the late Johnny and Evelyn Jones Phythian. She was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.

Badgett Pic.jpeg

Pat Badgett

Pat retired as the Executive Director for Frankfort Chamber of Commerce and Frankfort Tourism. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Kentucky Association of Realtors, a member of the Board of Directors of American Red Cross, and a Board of Directors of Frankfort Regional Medical Center, member of the Frankfort Rotary Club, a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Board Member of the Capital Expo, and member of the Red Hat Society, to name a few. Pat will be known forever as “Granny Pat” and “Queen B.” 

