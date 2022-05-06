Graveside service for Pat Shepard, 77, widow of Cecil Shepard, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Shepard died Thursday, May 5.

