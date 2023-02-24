Funeral services for Patricia A. Harrod, 76, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. David Smith will be officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2023. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. She passed away on February 24, 2023.

Patricia A. Harrod.jpeg

Patricia A. Harrod

She was born December 22, 1946, to the late Robert Earl Shryock and Jean Ritchie Shryock. Patricia was a member of North Frankfort Baptist Church and she retired from the Frankfort County Clerks office. She enjoyed word puzzles, traveling, arts and crafts, social networking, video games, and most of all family time.

