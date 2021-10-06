A Celebration of Life for Patricia Ann Florian, 66, will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com Florian died Monday.

