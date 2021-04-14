Patricia Ann Smith

Patricia Ann Jones Smith, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Mercer County. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

Patricia was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on November 22, 1944, to the late Robert Elmer Jones and Laura Leslie Mahoney Jones. She retired from the Kentucky State Government Transportation Cabinet. Above all, the center of her life was her family. 

She is survived by her children, Jeff Smith (Katie) and Alicia Lee (Chris); and grandchildren, Sydney Stinnett (Lloyd), Cameron Lee, Lakyn Smith, and Keegan Smith. She was also blessed with many wonderful family members and friends. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Michael Smith. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Lee, Cameron Lee, Lloyd Stinnett, Bobby Jones, Tommy Hopewell and Barry Hopewell. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Buss and Eric Hopewell. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Special Olympics, www.specialolympics.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

