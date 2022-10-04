Patricia Anne Cinnamon Arnold

Patricia Anne Cinnamon Arnold

Memorial service for Patricia Anne Cinnamon Arnold, 69, will be held at noon Saturday, October 8, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Garden. Patricia lived this life to the fullest. She was born on October 6, 1952, in Franklin County, Kentucky as the second daughter of builder Albert Cinnamon and Verna Simpson Cinnamon.

She is survived by her husband, Gayle C. Arnold Jr.; sisters, Sandra Campbell (Don) and Rhoda Goff (Herb); brother-in-law Robert Arnold (Brenda); as well as her nieces, Michelle Traveis (Mark) and Lisa Patterson (Jamie); nephews, Kaelin Goff (Rebecca) and Austin Goff.

