Memorial service for Patricia Anne Cinnamon Arnold, 69, will be held at noon Saturday, October 8, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Garden. Patricia lived this life to the fullest. She was born on October 6, 1952, in Franklin County, Kentucky as the second daughter of builder Albert Cinnamon and Verna Simpson Cinnamon.
She is survived by her husband, Gayle C. Arnold Jr.; sisters, Sandra Campbell (Don) and Rhoda Goff (Herb); brother-in-law Robert Arnold (Brenda); as well as her nieces, Michelle Traveis (Mark) and Lisa Patterson (Jamie); nephews, Kaelin Goff (Rebecca) and Austin Goff.
She graduated from Franklin County High School in 1970 and was employed by various government agencies until her retirement from the Attorney General’s office in 2002. She was married to veteran Gayle C. Arnold Jr. for just over 51 years. They enjoyed traveling together to all 50 states and abroad.
Patty, as she was known by her friends, was an avid outdoors person and gardener. She kept her mother’s strain of canna flowers growing on her property along with many other annual and perennial flowers and shrubs. Patty took a walk about every day. While wintering in West Palm Beach, Florida, she made a point to visit one of the many nearby parks for her daily outing.
Patty inherited her mother’s flair for cooking. Nothing was “store bought” if it could be made from “scratch." Many wonderful meals were enjoyed by her extended family around Patty and Gayle’s dinner table. No one turned down an invitation for a meal at Aunt Patty’s house. Numerous Arnold, Goff, Campbell and Traveis knees have been placed under her table — all to the delight of their owner. Thanksgiving dinner was special as all the sisters — Sandra, Patty, Rhoda — and niece, Michelle, contributed to making it a culinary success.
Having no children of their own, Patty and Gayle became “temporary” parents to Michelle Adams for a short time while she finished high school. She and Gayle were also the first line of defense babysitters for Kaelin and Austin — especially available on short notice. There was always a bunch of toys stored in their attic. While they never had pets, Patty “tolerated” Ellie, Herb and Rhoda’s springer spaniel for social visits. We think she actually liked her.
Rhoda describes Patty as her “Best friend and buddy.” Apparently, this is true as the little sister was allowed to tag along with her and Gayle on several cruises — both to Alaska and the Caribbean. Also, Patty and Gayle’s Florida home was open to all family members for visits, which were taken advantage of on numerous occasions.
While Patty loved people and the outdoors, her first love was her faith and trust in God. Not only in Frankfort, but during their winter sojourns in Florida, her joy was to meet with their friends there during Sunday and Wednesday night meetings. Lerion, who hosted the meeting had a special place in her heart, in addition to the others there. She often referred to them with kind remembrances throughout the year when they were away.
Patty’s faith and hope kept her strong during her final struggle. Her life was lived focused on a purpose above this mortal coil. She was brave in her battle and confident that a better place awaited. She kept her faith and fought the fight until the end.
“The race is not to the swift nor battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favor to men of skill, but time and chance happeneth to them all.”
Patty’s time was cut short, but her memory will remain vivid in the minds of those that knew her. We love and admire what she stood for and hope to make it our own someday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.